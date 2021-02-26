On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 1 .889 13 5 .722
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Elon 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
North Texas 8 2 .800 12 6 .667
UAB 10 4 .714 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Old Dominion 8 4 .667 12 6 .667
Marshall 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
UTSA 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Rice 6 8 .429 12 10 .545
UTEP 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Charlotte 5 7 .417 9 11 .450
FAU 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Southern Miss. 4 11 .267 8 14 .364
Middle Tennessee 3 9 .250 5 13 .278
FIU 2 13 .133 9 15 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57

Friday’s Games

North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 4 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Charlotte at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at UTEP, 3 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 5 .783
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 16 7 .696
Detroit 10 6 .625 12 9 .571
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 13 10 .565
Oakland 10 10 .500 10 17 .370
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 9 11 .450
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 14 .364
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 83, Robert Morris 73

Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 9 3 .750 9 3 .750
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 10 7 .588
St. Peter’s 9 6 .600 12 8 .600
Canisius 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Marist 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 8 9 .471
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Fairfield 6 10 .375 6 15 .286
Manhattan 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Rider 4 11 .267 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s 66, Rider 52

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Marist, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Marist, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 13 3 .813 18 6 .750
Akron 12 4 .750 14 5 .737
Ohio 9 4 .692 13 6 .684
Kent St. 11 5 .688 14 6 .700
Buffalo 9 5 .643 11 7 .611
Bowling Green 9 7 .563 13 9 .591
Miami (Ohio) 8 7 .533 11 9 .550
Ball St. 6 8 .429 8 11 .421
W. Michigan 3 10 .231 4 14 .222
Cent. Michigan 2 11 .154 6 14 .300
E. Michigan 1 10 .091 4 11 .267
N. Illinois 1 10 .091 2 14 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73

Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 10 .500
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 13 7 .650
Florida A&M 5 3 .625 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
NC Central 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 8 .000 2 13 .133
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 6 .000 0 16 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida A&M 75, SC State 67

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at SC State, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 8 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 14 2 .875 23 2 .920
Loyola of Chicago 14 2 .875 19 4 .826
Missouri St. 11 5 .688 15 5 .750
Indiana St. 10 6 .625 13 8 .619
Evansville 6 10 .375 8 14 .364
Valparaiso 6 10 .375 9 16 .360
S. Illinois 5 11 .313 11 11 .500
Bradley 5 11 .313 11 14 .440
N. Iowa 5 11 .313 7 15 .318
Illinois St. 4 12 .250 7 15 .318

___

Friday’s Games

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 12 3 .800 18 4 .818
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
Boise St. 14 4 .778 18 5 .783
Utah St. 11 4 .733 14 7 .667
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Fresno St. 8 9 .471 10 9 .526
UNLV 7 8 .467 10 12 .455
Wyoming 6 8 .429 12 9 .571
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 15 .167 5 17 .227
New Mexico 2 14 .125 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Wagner 11 5 .688 11 6 .647
Merrimack 9 7 .563 9 7 .563
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500
Sacred Heart 8 7 .533 8 8 .500
LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 9 .471 9 14 .391
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273
CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Merrimack 71

Bryant 87, LIU 80

Wagner 83, CCSU 63

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69

Mount St. Mary’s 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65, OT

Friday’s Games

Bryant 63, LIU 60

CCSU 83, Wagner 77

Merrimack 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 1 .947 24 2 .923
Morehead St. 16 3 .842 19 7 .731
E. Kentucky 14 5 .737 20 6 .769
Jacksonville St. 12 6 .667 16 8 .667
Austin Peay 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Murray St. 10 9 .526 13 11 .542
SE Missouri 8 11 .421 10 15 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
E. Illinois 6 13 .316 9 17 .346
UT Martin 5 14 .263 7 16 .304
Tennessee Tech 4 15 .211 4 22 .154
Tennessee St. 3 16 .158 4 18 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville 66, UT Martin 53

Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60

E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67

SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88

Jacksonville St. 87, Murray St. 74

Tennessee Tech 81, Austin Peay 76

Saturday’s Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

