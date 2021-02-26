All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Elon
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
___
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|14
|.364
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|FIU
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|15
|.375
___
Thursday’s Games
Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57
Friday’s Games
North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 4 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Charlotte at UTEP, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at UTEP, 3 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|11
|.577
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|11
|.450
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 83, Robert Morris 73
Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT
Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72
Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|St. Peter’s
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
St. Peter’s 66, Rider 52
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Marist, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Marist, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|6
|.750
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|6
|.700
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|7
|.611
|Bowling Green
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|9
|.591
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|9
|.550
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|W. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|14
|.300
|E. Michigan
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|11
|.267
|N. Illinois
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|14
|.125
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66
Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73
Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|10
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Florida A&M
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|NC Central
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|16
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida A&M 75, SC State 67
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at SC State, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 8 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|2
|.920
|Loyola of Chicago
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Evansville
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|Valparaiso
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|16
|.360
|S. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|11
|.500
|Bradley
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|15
|.318
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
___
Friday’s Games
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|4
|.818
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Boise St.
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|5
|.783
|Utah St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Fresno St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|9
|.526
|UNLV
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|12
|.455
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|New Mexico
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT
Friday’s Games
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nevada at Utah St., 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Wagner
|11
|5
|.688
|11
|6
|.647
|Merrimack
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|8
|.500
|LIU
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|9
|.471
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
|CCSU
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Merrimack 71
Bryant 87, LIU 80
Wagner 83, CCSU 63
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69
Mount St. Mary’s 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65, OT
Friday’s Games
Bryant 63, LIU 60
CCSU 83, Wagner 77
Merrimack 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|1
|.947
|24
|2
|.923
|Morehead St.
|16
|3
|.842
|19
|7
|.731
|E. Kentucky
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|6
|.769
|Jacksonville St.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Austin Peay
|10
|9
|.526
|14
|11
|.560
|Murray St.
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|11
|.542
|SE Missouri
|8
|11
|.421
|10
|15
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|E. Illinois
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|17
|.346
|UT Martin
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|16
|.304
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|4
|22
|.154
|Tennessee St.
|3
|16
|.158
|4
|18
|.182
___
Thursday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville 66, UT Martin 53
Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60
E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67
SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88
Jacksonville St. 87, Murray St. 74
Tennessee Tech 81, Austin Peay 76
Saturday’s Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
