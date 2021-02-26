On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 8 .556
Hartford 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 6 8 .429
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 8 11 .421
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 13 .409
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 11 .389
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 13 .235
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook vs. Mass.-Lowell at Durham, N.H., 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

NJIT vs. Albany (NY) at West Hartford, C.T., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

America East – First Round Game 1 (win) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 12 3 .800 19 3 .864
Memphis 9 3 .750 13 6 .684
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 6 5 .545 8 8 .500
Tulsa 7 8 .467 10 10 .500
UCF 6 10 .375 8 11 .421
South Florida 4 7 .364 8 9 .471
Tulane 4 10 .286 9 10 .474
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57

SMU at Wichita St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tulane at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 10 3 .769 12 3 .800
VCU 10 3 .769 17 5 .773
Richmond 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
UMass 6 3 .667 7 5 .583
Davidson 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
George Mason 7 6 .538 11 8 .579
Dayton 8 7 .533 12 8 .600
Saint Louis 4 4 .500 11 5 .688
Duquesne 6 7 .462 7 8 .467
Rhode Island 7 9 .438 10 13 .435
George Washington 3 4 .429 4 10 .286
La Salle 6 10 .375 9 14 .391
Saint Joseph’s 2 9 .182 3 14 .176
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, ppd.

VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 10 2 .833 14 3 .824
Virginia 11 4 .733 15 6 .714
Virginia Tech 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Louisville 7 4 .636 12 5 .706
Clemson 8 5 .615 14 5 .737
North Carolina 8 5 .615 14 8 .636
Duke 9 6 .600 11 8 .579
Georgia Tech 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Syracuse 7 6 .538 13 7 .650
NC State 7 8 .467 11 9 .550
Notre Dame 6 9 .400 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 9 9 .500
Wake Forest 3 12 .200 6 12 .333
Miami 3 13 .188 7 14 .333
Boston College 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon

Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 10 2 .833 19 5 .792
Bellarmine 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Lipscomb 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
North Florida 6 5 .545 8 13 .381
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
North Alabama 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Stetson 6 9 .400 9 13 .409
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 1 13 .071 4 18 .182

___

Friday’s Games

North Florida 79, Stetson 74

Kennesaw St. vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Marietta, G.A., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Bellarmine, Noon

North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 10 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
West Virginia 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Kansas 11 6 .647 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 9 5 .643 14 6 .700
Texas 8 5 .615 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 8 6 .571 15 6 .714
Texas Tech 6 7 .462 14 8 .636
TCU 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Kansas St. 3 13 .188 7 18 .280
Iowa St. 0 14 .000 2 17 .105

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 10 2 .833 15 3 .833
Creighton 13 4 .765 17 5 .773
Seton Hall 10 7 .588 13 10 .565
UConn 8 6 .571 11 6 .647
Xavier 5 5 .500 12 5 .706
St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Providence 8 9 .471 12 11 .522
Butler 7 11 .389 8 13 .381
Georgetown 5 8 .385 7 11 .389
Marquette 6 10 .375 11 12 .478
DePaul 2 11 .154 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at DePaul, Noon

Marquette at UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Butler, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667
S. Utah 9 2 .818 16 3 .842
Weber St. 10 3 .769 15 5 .750
Idaho St. 7 4 .636 12 8 .600
Montana St. 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
N. Colorado 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Portland St. 5 6 .455 8 10 .444
Montana 6 9 .400 10 12 .455
Sacramento St. 4 7 .364 7 9 .438
N. Arizona 4 9 .308 5 14 .263
Idaho 0 16 .000 0 19 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 82, Sacramento St. 73

N. Colorado 66, Portland St. 64

Montana 64, Idaho St. 58

Friday’s Games

Montana St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Idaho St., 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 2:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 20 1 .952
Radford 12 6 .667 14 11 .560
Campbell 11 6 .647 15 9 .625
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 14 .440
Longwood 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 10 13 .435
High Point 6 11 .353 8 14 .364
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 17 .227
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 14 .333
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Hampton, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 12 1 .923 17 1 .944
Illinois 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Ohio St. 12 6 .667 18 6 .750
Iowa 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Purdue 10 6 .625 15 8 .652
Wisconsin 10 7 .588 16 8 .667
Rutgers 9 9 .500 13 9 .591
Maryland 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Michigan St. 7 9 .438 13 9 .591
Indiana 7 9 .438 12 11 .522
Minnesota 6 11 .353 13 11 .542
Penn St. 5 11 .313 8 12 .400
Northwestern 4 13 .235 7 14 .333
Nebraska 1 14 .067 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 86, Nebraska 70

Michigan 79, Iowa 57

Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67

Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 10 2 .833 16 3 .842
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 8 6 .571 14 9 .609
Long Beach St. 4 4 .500 5 7 .417
UC Davis 3 3 .500 6 6 .500
Hawaii 6 8 .429 8 8 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
CS Northridge 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Cal Poly 1 11 .083 3 15 .167
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

