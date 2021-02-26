All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|13
|.409
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook vs. Mass.-Lowell at Durham, N.H., 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
NJIT vs. Albany (NY) at West Hartford, C.T., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
America East – First Round Game 1 (win) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|3
|.864
|Memphis
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|8
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|10
|.500
|UCF
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|South Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|9
|.471
|Tulane
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57
SMU at Wichita St., ppd.
Friday’s Games
Tulane at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Temple at UCF, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
South Florida at Houston, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|3
|.800
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|5
|.773
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|UMass
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|George Mason
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|8
|.579
|Dayton
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Duquesne
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|8
|.467
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|10
|.286
|La Salle
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|14
|.176
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
___
Friday’s Games
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, ppd.
VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|6
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|5
|.706
|Clemson
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|5
|.737
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|8
|.636
|Duke
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgia Tech
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|7
|.650
|NC State
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|9
|.550
|Notre Dame
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Miami
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|14
|.333
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at NC State, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|5
|.792
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Lipscomb
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|North Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|13
|.381
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Stetson
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|18
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
North Florida 79, Stetson 74
Kennesaw St. vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Marietta, G.A., 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at Bellarmine, Noon
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Kansas St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|18
|.280
|Iowa St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|5
|.773
|Seton Hall
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|10
|.565
|UConn
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Xavier
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|11
|.522
|Butler
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|13
|.381
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|11
|.389
|Marquette
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|11
|.267
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at DePaul, Noon
Marquette at UConn, 2:30 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Villanova at Butler, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|3
|.842
|Weber St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|5
|.750
|Idaho St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|8
|.600
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Colorado
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|10
|.444
|Montana
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Sacramento St.
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Arizona
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|14
|.263
|Idaho
|0
|16
|.000
|0
|19
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. 82, Sacramento St. 73
N. Colorado 66, Portland St. 64
Montana 64, Idaho St. 58
Friday’s Games
Montana St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Idaho St., 2 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 2:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Montana St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|20
|1
|.952
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|11
|.560
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|9
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|14
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|17
|.227
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|14
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Presbyterian at Hampton, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|1
|.944
|Illinois
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|6
|.739
|Ohio St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Iowa
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|7
|.708
|Purdue
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|Wisconsin
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Maryland
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Michigan St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|11
|.522
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|11
|.542
|Penn St.
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|12
|.400
|Northwestern
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|14
|.333
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|17
|.227
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
Michigan 79, Iowa 57
Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67
Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59
Friday’s Games
Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan at Indiana, Noon
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Michigan St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Northridge
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|15
|.167
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Friday’s Games
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
