All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|6
|.739
|Oregon
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|5
|.762
|Southern Cal
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|6
|.760
|Colorado
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|8
|.680
|Stanford
|10
|9
|.526
|14
|11
|.560
|Oregon St.
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Arizona St.
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Utah
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|11
|.476
|Washington St.
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|California
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|19
|.296
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 75, Washington 74
Oregon 74, California 63
Oregon St. 73, Stanford 62
Utah 71, Southern Cal 61
Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 74, OT
Colorado 70, UCLA 61
Monday’s Games
Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Navy
|11
|1
|.917
|14
|2
|.875
|Lafayette
|8
|5
|.615
|8
|5
|.615
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|American U.
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|5
|.444
|Bucknell
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Boston U.
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|10
|.375
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|11
|.313
|Lehigh
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|9
|.308
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy 73, Loyola (Md.) 67
American U. 78, Bucknell 71
Boston U. 75, Army 63
Lafayette 75, Lehigh 69
Sunday’s Games
Army 57, Boston U. 55
American U. 81, Bucknell 68
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|5
|.792
|Florida
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|7
|.696
|Mississippi
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Missouri
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Kentucky
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|14
|.364
|Mississippi St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|12
|.520
|Georgia
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|10
|.583
|Auburn
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|13
|.480
|South Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|13
|.350
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 77, Tennessee 72
South Carolina 91, Georgia 70
Arkansas 83, LSU 75
Vanderbilt 75, Mississippi 70
Florida 71, Kentucky 67
Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59
Texas A&M at Missouri, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|8
|.692
|Wofford
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|8
|.652
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Chattanooga
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|7
|.720
|ETSU
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|11
|.522
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|10
|.600
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|11
|.522
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|15
|.423
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 85, Mercer 61
UNC-Greensboro 85, ETSU 74, OT
Wofford 74, Furman 73
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|6
|.714
|Abilene Christian
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|4
|.826
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Northwestern St.
|8
|5
|.615
|9
|15
|.375
|Incarnate Word
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|10
|.444
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|14
|.300
|SE Louisiana
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|McNeese St.
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Lamar
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|17
|.261
|Houston Baptist
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|16
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|17
|.190
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|17
|.190
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. 79, SE Louisiana 61
Lamar 88, Stephen F. Austin 83, 2OT
Cent. Arkansas 84, Abilene Christian 82
Nicholls 105, New Orleans 101, OT
McNeese St. 85, Houston Baptist 58
Monday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|10
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|8
|.556
|Southern U.
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|10
|.474
|Alcorn St.
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|10
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|Alabama St.
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|11
|.267
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|19
|.136
|MVSU
|1
|12
|.077
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Prairie View 55, Alabama A&M 54
Texas Southern 86, Alabama St. 76
Southern U. 89, Alcorn St. 75
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.
Jackson St. 68, MVSU 54
Monday’s Games
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|11
|3
|.786
|13
|9
|.591
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|11
|.522
|Oral Roberts
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|10
|.545
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|W. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|13
|.350
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|19
|.208
|Denver
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|19
|.095
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 71
Oral Roberts 85, W. Illinois 81
Nebraska-Omaha 80, Denver 76
S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 77
Sunday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|6
|.750
|Georgia St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Coastal Carolina
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|South Alabama
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|12
|.520
|Appalachian St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|11
|.542
|Arkansas St.
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|12
|.520
|UALR
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|14
|.440
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|18
|.280
|Troy
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|16
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern 65, Appalachian St. 57
Texas State 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57
Texas-Arlington 64, Arkansas St. 56
Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 71
UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 59
Georgia St. 82, South Alabama 73
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|8
|.600
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|8
|.529
|Santa Clara
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|San Francisco
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|13
|.435
|San Diego
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|10
|.231
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Pepperdine 90, San Diego 84
BYU 65, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 51
Gonzaga 86, Loyola Marymount 69
Pacific 76, San Francisco 69
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|5
|.737
|Utah Valley
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|9
|.526
|California Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Rio Grande
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|New Mexico St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Dixie St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Tarleton St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|10
|.444
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
California Baptist 78, Vanguard 65
Tarleton St. 64, New Mexico St. 55
Utah Valley 73, Rio Grande 64
Grand Canyon 81, Seattle 71
Tuesday’s Games
Park University Gilbert at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
