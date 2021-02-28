Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Oregon 11 4 .733 16 5 .762
Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760
Colorado 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Arizona 11 8 .579 17 8 .680
Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Oregon St. 9 9 .500 13 11 .542
Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Utah 7 10 .412 10 11 .476
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 75, Washington 74

Oregon 74, California 63

Oregon St. 73, Stanford 62

Utah 71, Southern Cal 61

Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 74, OT

Colorado 70, UCLA 61

Monday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Navy 11 1 .917 14 2 .875
Lafayette 8 5 .615 8 5 .615
Army 7 7 .500 11 8 .579
American U. 4 5 .444 4 5 .444
Bucknell 4 6 .400 4 6 .400
Boston U. 6 10 .375 6 10 .375
Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313
Lehigh 4 9 .308 4 9 .308
Loyola (Md.) 4 9 .308 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy 73, Loyola (Md.) 67

American U. 78, Bucknell 71

Boston U. 75, Army 63

Lafayette 75, Lehigh 69

Sunday’s Games

Army 57, Boston U. 55

American U. 81, Bucknell 68

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 14 2 .875 19 6 .760
Arkansas 11 4 .733 19 5 .792
Florida 9 5 .643 13 6 .684
LSU 9 6 .600 14 8 .636
Tennessee 9 7 .563 16 7 .696
Mississippi 8 8 .500 13 10 .565
Missouri 7 7 .500 14 7 .667
Kentucky 7 8 .467 8 14 .364
Mississippi St. 7 9 .438 13 12 .520
Georgia 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Auburn 6 10 .375 12 13 .480
South Carolina 4 10 .286 6 12 .333
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 3 11 .214 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 77, Tennessee 72

South Carolina 91, Georgia 70

Arkansas 83, LSU 75

Vanderbilt 75, Mississippi 70

Florida 71, Kentucky 67

Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59

Texas A&M at Missouri, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 18 8 .692
Wofford 12 5 .706 15 8 .652
Furman 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 7 .720
ETSU 8 7 .533 12 11 .522
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Mercer 8 9 .471 15 10 .600
The Citadel 5 11 .313 12 11 .522
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 11 15 .423
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 85, Mercer 61

UNC-Greensboro 85, ETSU 74, OT

Wofford 74, Furman 73

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 12 2 .857 15 6 .714
Abilene Christian 11 2 .846 19 4 .826
Sam Houston St. 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Stephen F. Austin 10 2 .833 14 4 .778
Northwestern St. 8 5 .615 9 15 .375
Incarnate Word 5 6 .455 8 10 .444
New Orleans 5 7 .417 6 14 .300
SE Louisiana 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
McNeese St. 4 8 .333 10 11 .476
Lamar 4 10 .286 6 17 .261
Houston Baptist 3 9 .250 4 16 .200
Cent. Arkansas 3 10 .231 4 17 .190
Texas A&M-CC 1 11 .083 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. 79, SE Louisiana 61

Lamar 88, Stephen F. Austin 83, 2OT

Cent. Arkansas 84, Abilene Christian 82

Nicholls 105, New Orleans 101, OT

McNeese St. 85, Houston Baptist 58

Monday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 10 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Jackson St. 8 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 10 8 .556
Southern U. 8 4 .667 8 8 .500
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 9 10 .474
Alcorn St. 6 5 .545 6 10 .375
Alabama A&M 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Alabama St. 4 11 .267 4 11 .267
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 11 .154 3 19 .136
MVSU 1 12 .077 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 55, Alabama A&M 54

Texas Southern 86, Alabama St. 76

Southern U. 89, Alcorn St. 75

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.

Jackson St. 68, MVSU 54

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 11 3 .786 13 9 .591
S. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
N. Dakota St. 10 5 .667 12 11 .522
Oral Roberts 9 5 .643 12 10 .545
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
UMKC 7 7 .500 11 12 .478
W. Illinois 5 8 .385 7 13 .350
Nebraska-Omaha 3 11 .214 5 19 .208
Denver 1 13 .071 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 71

Oral Roberts 85, W. Illinois 81

Nebraska-Omaha 80, Denver 76

S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 77

Sunday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 12 3 .800 18 6 .750
Georgia St. 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Coastal Carolina 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 .588 16 8 .667
South Alabama 10 7 .588 16 10 .615
Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 12 .520
Appalachian St. 7 8 .467 13 11 .542
Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 10 12 .455
Georgia Southern 7 9 .438 13 12 .520
UALR 7 11 .389 11 14 .440
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 7 18 .280
Troy 4 12 .250 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 65, Appalachian St. 57

Texas State 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

Texas-Arlington 64, Arkansas St. 56

Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 71

UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 59

Georgia St. 82, South Alabama 73

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 0 1.000 24 0 1.000
BYU 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Loyola Marymount 7 5 .583 12 8 .600
Pepperdine 7 6 .538 11 11 .500
Pacific 6 7 .462 9 8 .529
Santa Clara 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
San Francisco 4 9 .308 10 13 .435
San Diego 2 7 .222 3 10 .231
Portland 0 11 .000 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine 90, San Diego 84

BYU 65, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 51

Gonzaga 86, Loyola Marymount 69

Pacific 76, San Francisco 69

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 8 2 .800 14 5 .737
Utah Valley 8 3 .727 10 9 .526
California Baptist 5 5 .500 12 8 .600
Rio Grande 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Seattle 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
New Mexico St. 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421
Tarleton St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

California Baptist 78, Vanguard 65

Tarleton St. 64, New Mexico St. 55

Utah Valley 73, Rio Grande 64

Grand Canyon 81, Seattle 71

Tuesday’s Games

Park University Gilbert at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

