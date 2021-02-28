Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 77

Sunday’s Games

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 9 2 .818 16 5 .762
Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 19 6 .760
North Texas 9 3 .750 13 7 .650
Old Dominion 10 4 .714 14 6 .700
UAB 11 5 .688 19 6 .760
Marshall 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
UTSA 9 7 .563 13 10 .565
UTEP 8 8 .500 12 10 .545
FAU 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Rice 6 10 .375 12 12 .500
Charlotte 5 9 .357 9 13 .409
Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333
Middle Tennessee 3 11 .214 5 15 .250
FIU 2 14 .125 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 79, Rice 58

Marshall 73, North Texas 72

UTSA 96, UAB 79

FAU 73, Southern Miss. 66

UTEP 70, Charlotte 47

Old Dominion 73, Middle Tennessee 60

Sunday’s Games

UTEP 77, Charlotte 62

W. Kentucky 91, FIU 58

Monday’s Games

FIU at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 5 .783
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 16 7 .696
Detroit 10 6 .625 12 9 .571
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 13 10 .565
Oakland 10 10 .500 10 17 .370
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 9 11 .450
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 14 .364
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 11 3 .786 11 3 .786
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 10 7 .588
Canisius 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
St. Peter’s 9 7 .563 12 9 .571
Marist 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 8 9 .471
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Fairfield 6 10 .375 6 15 .286
Manhattan 5 11 .313 6 11 .353
Rider 5 11 .313 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.

Siena 64, Manhattan 56

Rider 78, St. Peter’s 65

Sunday’s Games

Marist 76, Quinnipiac 67

Monday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Marist, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 14 3 .824 19 6 .760
Kent St. 12 5 .706 15 6 .714
Akron 12 5 .706 14 6 .700
Buffalo 10 5 .667 12 7 .632
Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650
Bowling Green 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Miami (Ohio) 8 8 .500 11 10 .524
Ball St. 7 8 .467 9 11 .450
W. Michigan 3 11 .214 4 15 .211
E. Michigan 2 10 .167 5 11 .313
Cent. Michigan 2 12 .143 6 15 .286
N. Illinois 1 11 .083 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 97, Cent. Michigan 91

E. Michigan 91, N. Illinois 57

Buffalo 86, Ohio 66

Kent St. 64, Miami (Ohio) 51

Toledo 91, W. Michigan 44

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Coppin St. 7 4 .636 8 12 .400
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Florida A&M 6 4 .600 7 10 .412
NC Central 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 9 .000 2 14 .125
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State 63, Florida A&M 57

Coppin St. 81, Delaware St. 68

NC A&T 55, NC Central 53

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. 72, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 51

Florida A&M 63, SC State 58

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 21 4 .840
Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889
Missouri St. 12 6 .667 16 6 .727
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 14 9 .609
Evansville 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
N. Iowa 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 17 .370
Bradley 6 12 .333 12 15 .444
S. Illinois 5 13 .278 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 94, Illinois St. 87, 2OT

Loyola of Chicago 65, S. Illinois 58, OT

Valparaiso 70, Indiana St. 58

Bradley 67, Drake 61

Evansville 72, Missouri St. 63

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
Colorado St. 12 3 .800 15 4 .789
Utah St. 12 4 .750 15 7 .682
Boise St. 14 5 .737 18 6 .750
Nevada 9 6 .600 14 8 .636
UNLV 8 8 .500 11 12 .478
Fresno St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Wyoming 6 8 .429 12 9 .571
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 16 .158 5 18 .217
New Mexico 2 14 .125 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 72, Air Force 49

San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Wagner 11 5 .688 11 6 .647
Merrimack 9 7 .563 9 7 .563
Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500
LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273
CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 2 .900 24 3 .889
Morehead St. 17 3 .850 20 7 .741
E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 21 6 .778
Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 17 8 .680
Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 12 .520
SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 15 .423
SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 16 .360
E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333
UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333
Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185
Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 89, Belmont 82, OT

UT Martin 73, E. Illinois 68

Jacksonville St. 75, Austin Peay 67

SE Missouri 69, SIU-Edwardsville 63

E. Kentucky 89, Tennessee St. 84

Tennessee Tech 71, Murray St. 61

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday