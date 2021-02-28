All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|8
|.467
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 77
Sunday’s Games
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Old Dominion
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UAB
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|6
|.760
|Marshall
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|UTSA
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|10
|.565
|UTEP
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|FAU
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|12
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|13
|.409
|Southern Miss.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|16
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|15
|.250
|FIU
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|16
|.360
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 79, Rice 58
Marshall 73, North Texas 72
UTSA 96, UAB 79
FAU 73, Southern Miss. 66
UTEP 70, Charlotte 47
Old Dominion 73, Middle Tennessee 60
Sunday’s Games
UTEP 77, Charlotte 62
W. Kentucky 91, FIU 58
Monday’s Games
FIU at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|11
|.577
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|11
|.450
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|11
|3
|.786
|11
|3
|.786
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|9
|.571
|Marist
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|11
|.353
|Rider
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.
Siena 64, Manhattan 56
Rider 78, St. Peter’s 65
Sunday’s Games
Marist 76, Quinnipiac 67
Monday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Marist, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|19
|6
|.760
|Kent St.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|6
|.714
|Akron
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|6
|.700
|Buffalo
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Ohio
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|7
|.650
|Bowling Green
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|9
|.609
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Ball St.
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Michigan
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|15
|.211
|E. Michigan
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
|N. Illinois
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|15
|.118
___
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. 97, Cent. Michigan 91
E. Michigan 91, N. Illinois 57
Buffalo 86, Ohio 66
Kent St. 64, Miami (Ohio) 51
Toledo 91, W. Michigan 44
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|10
|.524
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Coppin St.
|7
|4
|.636
|8
|12
|.400
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida A&M
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State 63, Florida A&M 57
Coppin St. 81, Delaware St. 68
NC A&T 55, NC Central 53
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk St. 72, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 51
Florida A&M 63, SC State 58
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|16
|2
|.889
|21
|4
|.840
|Drake
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Missouri St.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|9
|.609
|Evansville
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|Valparaiso
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|17
|.370
|Bradley
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|S. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|17
|.292
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 94, Illinois St. 87, 2OT
Loyola of Chicago 65, S. Illinois 58, OT
Valparaiso 70, Indiana St. 58
Bradley 67, Drake 61
Evansville 72, Missouri St. 63
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|4
|.826
|Colorado St.
|12
|3
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah St.
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Boise St.
|14
|5
|.737
|18
|6
|.750
|Nevada
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|UNLV
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Fresno St.
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|16
|.158
|5
|18
|.217
|New Mexico
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 72, Air Force 49
San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58
Sunday’s Games
Nevada at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Wagner
|11
|5
|.688
|11
|6
|.647
|Merrimack
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacred Heart
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|8
|.529
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
|CCSU
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|2
|.900
|24
|3
|.889
|Morehead St.
|17
|3
|.850
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|8
|.680
|Austin Peay
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Murray St.
|10
|10
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|SE Missouri
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|15
|.423
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|16
|.360
|E. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|18
|.333
|UT Martin
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|16
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|Tennessee St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|19
|.174
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 89, Belmont 82, OT
UT Martin 73, E. Illinois 68
Jacksonville St. 75, Austin Peay 67
SE Missouri 69, SIU-Edwardsville 63
E. Kentucky 89, Tennessee St. 84
Tennessee Tech 71, Murray St. 61
