Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hartford 77, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 64

Hartford 83, Albany (NY) 77

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870
Memphis 10 3 .769 14 6 .700
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 9 .500
Tulsa 7 8 .467 10 10 .500
UCF 6 10 .375 8 11 .421
South Florida 4 8 .333 8 10 .444
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 11 .267 9 11 .450
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, ppd.

        Read more Sports News news.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 80, Cincinnati 74

Houston 98, South Florida 52

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 3 .786 13 3 .813
VCU 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
UMass 6 3 .667 7 5 .583
Davidson 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Richmond 6 4 .600 13 6 .684
George Mason 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Saint Louis 5 4 .556 12 5 .706
Dayton 8 7 .533 12 8 .600
Duquesne 7 7 .500 8 8 .500
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 14 .417
George Washington 3 5 .375 4 11 .267
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
Saint Joseph’s 2 9 .182 3 14 .176
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Davidson 65, VCU 57

George Mason 89, La Salle 54

Duquesne 86, Rhode Island 75

Monday’s Games

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 6 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778
Virginia 11 4 .733 15 6 .714
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Clemson 9 5 .643 15 5 .750
North Carolina 9 5 .643 15 8 .652
Georgia Tech 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Duke 9 7 .563 11 9 .550
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 8 .619
NC State 7 8 .467 11 9 .550
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 9 9 .500
Notre Dame 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Wake Forest 3 13 .188 6 13 .316
Boston College 2 9 .182 4 13 .235
Miami 3 14 .176 7 15 .318

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 84, Syracuse 77

Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90

Clemson 66, Miami 58

North Carolina 78, Florida St. 70

Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46

Louisville 80, Duke 73, OT

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Virginia, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 20 5 .800
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 6 .684
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 14 .364
North Alabama 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Stetson 7 9 .438 10 13 .435
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 94, Bellarmine 78

Stetson 85, North Florida 68

North Alabama 73, Lipscomb 66

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 10 1 .909 18 1 .947
West Virginia 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Kansas 12 6 .667 18 8 .692
Oklahoma St. 9 6 .600 16 6 .727
Oklahoma 9 6 .600 14 7 .667
Texas 8 6 .571 14 7 .667
Texas Tech 7 7 .500 15 8 .652
TCU 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269
Iowa St. 0 15 .000 2 18 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 68, Texas 59

Oklahoma St. 94, Oklahoma 90, OT

West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43

TCU 76, Iowa St. 72

Kansas 71, Baylor 58

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 10 3 .769 15 4 .789
Creighton 13 5 .722 17 6 .739
UConn 9 6 .600 12 6 .667
Seton Hall 10 7 .588 13 10 .565
Xavier 6 5 .545 13 5 .722
St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Providence 8 9 .471 12 11 .522
Georgetown 6 8 .429 8 11 .421
Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409
Marquette 6 11 .353 11 13 .458
DePaul 2 12 .143 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 68, DePaul 60

UConn 80, Marquette 62

Xavier 77, Creighton 69

Sunday’s Games

Butler 73, Villanova 61

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667
S. Utah 10 2 .833 17 3 .850
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 5 .762
Idaho St. 7 5 .583 12 9 .571
Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 8 .556
Portland St. 6 6 .500 9 10 .474
N. Colorado 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Montana 7 9 .438 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 7 10 .412
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 59, Idaho St. 58

Portland St. 73, N. Colorado 65

Weber St. 72, Sacramento St. 70

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 71, Idaho 61

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 20 1 .952
Radford 12 6 .667 14 11 .560
Campbell 11 6 .647 15 9 .625
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 14 .440
Longwood 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 13 .458
High Point 6 11 .353 9 14 .391
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65

High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60

Monday’s Games

Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 13 1 .929 18 1 .947
Illinois 14 4 .778 18 6 .750
Ohio St. 12 6 .667 18 6 .750
Iowa 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Purdue 11 6 .647 16 8 .667
Wisconsin 10 8 .556 16 9 .640
Maryland 9 9 .500 15 10 .600
Rutgers 9 9 .500 13 9 .591
Michigan St. 7 10 .412 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 10 .412 12 12 .500
Minnesota 6 12 .333 13 12 .520
Penn St. 5 12 .294 8 13 .381
Northwestern 4 13 .235 7 14 .333
Nebraska 2 14 .125 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 73, Indiana 57

Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 74

Sunday’s Games

Maryland 73, Michigan St. 55

Iowa at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rutgers at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 11 3 .786 17 4 .810
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Davis 5 3 .625 8 6 .571
UC Riverside 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Hawaii 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
CS Northridge 5 7 .417 9 10 .474
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 5 9 .357
Cal Poly 1 13 .071 3 17 .150
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 78, Long Beach St. 76

UC Davis 68, Cal Poly 66, OT

UC Irvine 75, UC San Diego 64

CS Northridge 90, CS Bakersfield 87

Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 76

UC Riverside 68, UC Santa Barbara 52

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday