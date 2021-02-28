All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62
Hartford 77, Binghamton 60
Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66
Sunday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 64
Hartford 83, Albany (NY) 77
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|6
|.700
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|9
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|10
|.500
|UCF
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|South Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|11
|.450
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina at Tulsa, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis 80, Cincinnati 74
Houston 98, South Florida 52
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|3
|.786
|13
|3
|.813
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|UMass
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Richmond
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|6
|.684
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Louis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|5
|.706
|Dayton
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|8
|.600
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|14
|.417
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|11
|.267
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|14
|.176
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, ppd.
Davidson 65, VCU 57
George Mason 89, La Salle 54
Duquesne 86, Rhode Island 75
Monday’s Games
Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 6 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|4
|.778
|Virginia
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|6
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Clemson
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|5
|.750
|North Carolina
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia Tech
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Duke
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|9
|.550
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|9
|.550
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Notre Dame
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Wake Forest
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|13
|.316
|Boston College
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|13
|.235
|Miami
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|15
|.318
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech 84, Syracuse 77
Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90
Clemson 66, Miami 58
North Carolina 78, Florida St. 70
Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46
Louisville 80, Duke 73, OT
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at NC State, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Virginia, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|6
|.684
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|10
|.524
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|18
|.217
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 94, Bellarmine 78
Stetson 85, North Florida 68
North Alabama 73, Lipscomb 66
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|1
|.947
|West Virginia
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas Tech
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|TCU
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|19
|.269
|Iowa St.
|0
|15
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 68, Texas 59
Oklahoma St. 94, Oklahoma 90, OT
West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43
TCU 76, Iowa St. 72
Kansas 71, Baylor 58
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|4
|.789
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|6
|.739
|UConn
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Seton Hall
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|5
|.722
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgetown
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Butler
|8
|11
|.421
|9
|13
|.409
|Marquette
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|12
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 68, DePaul 60
UConn 80, Marquette 62
Xavier 77, Creighton 69
Sunday’s Games
Butler 73, Villanova 61
Tuesday’s Games
Xavier at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|3
|.850
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|5
|.762
|Idaho St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|8
|.556
|Portland St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 59, Idaho St. 58
Portland St. 73, N. Colorado 65
Weber St. 72, Sacramento St. 70
Sunday’s Games
Montana St. 71, Idaho 61
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|20
|1
|.952
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|11
|.560
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|9
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|14
|.391
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65
High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60
Monday’s Games
Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.
High Point at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|13
|1
|.929
|18
|1
|.947
|Illinois
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|6
|.750
|Ohio St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Iowa
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|7
|.708
|Purdue
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|8
|.667
|Wisconsin
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|9
|.640
|Maryland
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan St.
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|12
|.500
|Minnesota
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|13
|.381
|Northwestern
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|14
|.333
|Nebraska
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 73, Indiana 57
Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 74
Sunday’s Games
Maryland 73, Michigan St. 55
Iowa at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Rutgers at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|17
|.150
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii 78, Long Beach St. 76
UC Davis 68, Cal Poly 66, OT
UC Irvine 75, UC San Diego 64
CS Northridge 90, CS Bakersfield 87
Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 76
UC Riverside 68, UC Santa Barbara 52
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments