Blackhawks beat Stars 2-1 in OT for second straight victory

DALLAS (AP) — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.

The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win.

Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three.

In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

LIGHTNING 6, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead streaking Tampa Bay past Nashville.

Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days.

Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defensemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season.

It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season.

Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa.

Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit.

Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers.

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.

The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10.

