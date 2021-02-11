On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Blue Jackets activate G Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 12:17 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve on Thursday.

Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in six games this season.

Columbus also recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad ahead of Thursday night’s game at Chicago.

Peeke, who turns 23 on March 17, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2016 draft. He made his NHL debut last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in 22 games.

___

