Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 10 6 Totals 27 4 5 4
C.Bggio 3b 3 0 1 1 LMahieu 2b 2 0 1 0
K.Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez pr 1 1 0 0
M.Smien 2b 2 1 1 0 A.Judge rf 2 0 0 0
O.Lopez pr 1 1 0 0 S.Brito rf 1 0 0 0
Bchette ss 0 1 0 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 1 0
Grshans ph 2 0 0 0 O.Praza pr 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. lf 3 0 1 1 Lu.Voit 1b 2 0 0 1
Fo.Wall pr 1 0 1 0 Gittens pr 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 1b 2 1 1 0 Sanchez dh 2 0 0 0
T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Duran ph 1 0 0 0
R.Tllez dh 2 0 2 2 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0
B.Vlera ph 2 0 0 0 Ambrgey lf 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 2 0 1 0
R.Adams c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez pr 1 1 0 0
Placios rf 2 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
Warmoth rf 2 1 2 1 Brantly c 2 1 1 2
J.Davis cf 1 1 1 1 Tuchman cf 2 1 1 1
C.Young cf 2 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 1 0 0 0
Toronto 211 100 1xx 6
New York 000 130 0xx 4

E_Lopez (1). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 2. 2B_Biggio (1), Tellez (1), Warmoth (1), Torres (1). HR_Warmoth (1), Brantly (1), Tauchman (1). SB_Lopez (1), Wall (1), Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kay 2 0 0 0 0 2
Zeuch W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 0
Waguespack 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Castro H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Murray H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baker S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
King L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 2 1
Wojciechowski 1 3 1 1 0 2
Barraclough 1 1 1 1 1 2
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 2
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 2
Goody 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_King (Guerrero Jr.).

WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, DJ Reyburn; Third, Ryan Will.

T_2:31. A_2,637

