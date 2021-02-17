Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70

UTAH ST. (14-6)
Bean 5-9 0-0 10, Queta 12-21 8-9 32, Anthony 5-11 1-2 11, Ashworth 1-5 0-0 3, Miller 1-6 0-2 2, Bairstow 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 3-5 0-0 7, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-13 70.
BOISE ST. (17-4)
Armus 3-5 2-2 8, Kigab 3-8 1-1 8, Alston 8-17 7-8 26, Dennis 3-8 0-0 8, Shaver 5-10 1-1 12, Akot 1-6 1-2 3, Milner 3-4 0-0 6, Rice 2-4 3-3 8. Totals 28-62 15-17 79.
Halftime_Utah St. 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 3-16 (Bairstow 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Ashworth 1-3, Anthony 0-2, Bean 0-2, Miller 0-5), Boise St. 8-22 (Alston 3-6, Dennis 2-4, Shaver 1-2, Rice 1-3, Kigab 1-4, Akot 0-3). Fouled Out_Armus. Rebounds_Utah St. 34 (Queta 10), Boise St. 29 (Armus 7). Assists_Utah St. 14 (Ashworth 6), Boise St. 13 (Dennis 4). Total Fouls_Utah St. 20, Boise St. 18.
