Boise State looks to sweep UNLV

UNLV (8-10, 5-6) vs. Boise State (15-4, 11-3)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State goes for the season sweep over UNLV after winning the previous matchup in Boise. The teams last went at it on Feb. 11, when the Broncos outshot UNLV 50 percent to 41 percent and hit 14 more foul shots en route to a 12-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 16.5 points while Abu Kigab has put up 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hamilton has made or assisted on 48 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 0-10 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Boise State is a perfect 14-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Broncos are 14-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Runnin’ Rebels are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 0-10 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is rated first among MWC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

