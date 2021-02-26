Boston 9, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|11
|1
|3
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.750
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|8
|5
|10
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.311
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|1-Lin pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.750
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Chavis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100_1
|11
|0
|Boston
|206
|000
|10x_9
|10
|0
1-ran for Bogaerts in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 10, Boston 7. 2B_Valaika (1), Verdugo (1), Martinez (33), Chavis (10), Devers (54). 3B_Plawecki (1). HR_Hays (4), off Kickham. RBIs_Hays (13), Bradley Jr. (62), Plawecki 2 (2), Martinez (105), Chavis (58), Devers 3 (115).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Sisco, Ruiz); Boston 3 (Dalbec, Bogaerts, Arroyo). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Urías, Núñez.
DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|2
|64
|23.62
|Kline
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|5.93
|Zimmermann
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|54
|2.25
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 2-1
|6
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|8
|92
|5.99
|Kickham
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|37
|6.75
|Springs
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kline 2-2, Springs 3-0. WP_Zimmermann(2).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:04.
