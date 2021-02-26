Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 11 1 3 13 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .094 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .238 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .750 Núñez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .244 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .210 Hays rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .309 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Valaika 2b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .750 Urías ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 10 8 5 10 Verdugo rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .250 Devers 3b 5 0 1 3 0 3 .311 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .309 1-Lin pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Martinez dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .304 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .225 Plawecki c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .750 Dalbec 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Chavis lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Arroyo 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .000

Baltimore 000 000 100_1 11 0 Boston 206 000 10x_9 10 0

1-ran for Bogaerts in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 10, Boston 7. 2B_Valaika (1), Verdugo (1), Martinez (33), Chavis (10), Devers (54). 3B_Plawecki (1). HR_Hays (4), off Kickham. RBIs_Hays (13), Bradley Jr. (62), Plawecki 2 (2), Martinez (105), Chavis (58), Devers 3 (115).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Sisco, Ruiz); Boston 3 (Dalbec, Bogaerts, Arroyo). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Urías, Núñez.

DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, L, 0-1 2 2-3 7 7 7 3 2 64 23.62 Kline 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 24 5.93 Zimmermann 4 2 1 1 1 5 54 2.25

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 2-1 6 7 0 0 1 8 92 5.99 Kickham 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 1 37 6.75 Springs 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kline 2-2, Springs 3-0. WP_Zimmermann(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:04.

