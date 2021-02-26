On Air: What's Working In Washington
Boston 9, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 1:47 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 11 1 Totals 35 9 10 8
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 2 1 0
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 1 3
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 3 0 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0
Núñez dh 3 0 1 0 Lin pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 1 1 1
Hays rf 4 1 3 1 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 0 3 2
Valaika 2b 4 0 3 0 Dalbec 1b 4 1 0 0
Urías ss 4 0 1 0 Chavis lf 4 1 1 1
Arroyo 2b 2 1 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 100 1
Boston 206 000 10x 9

DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 10, Boston 7. 2B_Valaika (1), Verdugo (1), Martinez (33), Chavis (10), Devers (54). 3B_Plawecki (1). HR_Hays (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L,0-1 2 2-3 7 7 7 3 2
Kline 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Zimmermann 4 2 1 1 1 5
Boston
Eovaldi W,2-1 6 7 0 0 1 8
Kickham 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 1
Springs 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4

WP_Zimmermann(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:04.

