Boston College 49, Georgia Tech 43

GEORGIA TECH (13-6)

Cubaj 3-8 1-2 7, Hermosa 6-9 2-2 14, Fletcher 2-8 0-0 5, Lahtinen 4-14 0-0 9, McQueen 1-10 4-6 7, Love 0-1 1-2 1, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-51 8-12 43

BOSTON COLLEGE (6-10)

Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Soule 6-13 1-1 13, Dickens 1-5 0-0 2, Garraud 1-4 0-0 3, Swartz 8-14 6-6 23, Batts 2-4 0-0 4, VanTimmeren 1-6 0-1 2, Palmieri 0-3 0-0 0, Ivey 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 7-8 49

Georgia Tech 8 12 21 2 — 43 Boston College 9 16 12 12 — 49

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-18 (Fletcher 1-4, Lahtinen 1-6, McQueen 1-7, Love 0-1), Boston College 2-10 (Dickens 0-1, Garraud 1-3, Swartz 1-2, VanTimmeren 0-2, Palmieri 0-1, Ivey 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 9 (Cubaj 4), Boston College 9 (Ivey 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 38 (Hermosa 5-10), Boston College 37 (Soule 3-7). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, Boston College 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.