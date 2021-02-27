On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

NOTRE DAME (9-13)

Durham 5-6 2-2 12, Laszewski 4-8 2-2 10, Djogo 1-3 0-0 3, Hubb 12-19 1-3 28, Ryan 3-8 1-1 7, Goodwin 6-12 0-0 13, Wertz 7-9 1-2 17. Totals 38-65 7-10 90.

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-13)

Jackowitz 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-8 1-3 9, Heath 6-11 6-9 19, Holtze 1-1 0-0 3, Langford 5-12 9-11 19, Ashton-Langford 6-11 0-0 16, Scott 6-9 4-6 18, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Karnik 2-3 1-1 5, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 23-32 94.

Halftime_Boston College 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-23 (Hubb 3-7, Wertz 2-3, Djogo 1-2, Goodwin 1-5, Laszewski 0-2, Ryan 0-4), Boston College 9-19 (Ashton-Langford 4-6, Scott 2-4, Holtze 1-1, Heath 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jackowitz 0-1, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds_Notre Dame 31 (Laszewski 8), Boston College 31 (Mitchell 8). Assists_Notre Dame 17 (Hubb 7), Boston College 13 (Ashton-Langford 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 24, Boston College 17.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary