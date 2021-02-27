Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90

NOTRE DAME (9-13)
Durham 5-6 2-2 12, Laszewski 4-8 2-2 10, Djogo 1-3 0-0 3, Hubb 12-19 1-3 28, Ryan 3-8 1-1 7, Goodwin 6-12 0-0 13, Wertz 7-9 1-2 17. Totals 38-65 7-10 90.
BOSTON COLLEGE (4-13)
Jackowitz 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-8 1-3 9, Heath 6-11 6-9 19, Holtze 1-1 0-0 3, Langford 5-12 9-11 19, Ashton-Langford 6-11 0-0 16, Scott 6-9 4-6 18, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Karnik 2-3 1-1 5, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 23-32 94.
Halftime_Boston College 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-23 (Hubb 3-7, Wertz 2-3, Djogo 1-2, Goodwin 1-5, Laszewski 0-2, Ryan 0-4), Boston College 9-19 (Ashton-Langford 4-6, Scott 2-4, Holtze 1-1, Heath 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jackowitz 0-1, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds_Notre Dame 31 (Laszewski 8), Boston College 31 (Mitchell 8). Assists_Notre Dame 17 (Hubb 7), Boston College 13 (Ashton-Langford 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 24, Boston College 17.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments