Boston College-Georgia Tech game moved back a day

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 5:49 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week’s men’s basketball game against Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has shifted the game at McCamish Pavilion from Tuesday to a noon Wednesday tipoff.

Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols.

Coming off a loss Wednesday to No. 9 Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were playing at Clemson on Friday night, followed by Sunday’s home game against Pittsburgh. Now, they will get two days off before hosting Boston College.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

