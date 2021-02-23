Trending:
Bouknight scores 20 to lead UConn past Georgetown 70-57

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 11:46 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bouknight had 20 points and 10 rebounds as UConn topped Georgetown 70-57 on Tuesday night.

R.J. Cole had 17 points, seven assists and six steals for UConn (11-6, 8-6 Big East Conference).

The game was tied at 44 with about 11 minutes to play. UConn pulled away with a 17-4 run that included Cole’s alley-oop pass to Bouknight, and the Huskies led by double digits the rest of the way.

Qudus Wahab had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (7-11, 5-8). Jamorko Pickett and Dante Harris had 10 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

