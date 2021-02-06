Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bradshaw lifts Bellarmine over Jacksonville 63-44

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Bellarmine beat Jacksonville 63-44, the Knights’ eighth consecutive victory.

Dylan Penn added 12 points for Bellarmine (11-5, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Mo Arnold had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-11, 3-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Loseni Kamara scored 10 points.

Dontarius James, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Dolphins, missed all six of his shot attempts from the floor.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Bellarmine also defeated Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp