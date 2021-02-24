Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Braves add another OF, claim Heredia off waivers from Mets

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 3:52 pm
1 min read
      

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Heredia, who was added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster, was designated for assignment on Sunday when the Mets finalized a deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Heredia is the second veteran outfielder to be added to Atlanta’s roster this week. The Braves claimed Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

“We’ve got a lot of outfielders in camp all of a sudden,” manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Heredia, 30, played for the Mets and Pittsburgh last season, hitting .212 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games. He has a .239 career batting average in five seasons with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the Mets.

There could be an opening on the Braves’ roster after outfielder Adam Duvall signed with the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis remains a free agent.

Rookie Cristian Pache will compete with Ender Inciarte in center field. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and left fielder Marcell Ozuna are established starters. Abraham Almonte also is competing for a roster spot.

Infielder Jack Mayfield was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Heredia on the 40-man roster.

Snitker said it will be a challenge to find playing time for all the outfielders. He said the plan is “to get them all in shape, get them in games and see what we think.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species