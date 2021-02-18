On Air: Federal News Network program
Brazilian forward Pepê to join Porto from Gremio

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
February 18, 2021 2:47 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian club Gremio has agreed to sell forward Pepê to Porto in the offseason in a €15 million ($18 million) deal, the two clubs said Thursday.

The Portuguese club said Pepê will join in July on a five-year deal.

Pepê, whose full name is Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, will turn 24 this month.

He scored 15 goals in 54 matches for Gremio since the beginning of 2020 and is expected to be key for his team in the Brazilian Cup final against Palmeiras.

Pepê played six matches for Brazil’s Under-23 team last year and scored three goals. He started his professional career in 2017, but only managed to secure a place as a starter this season after former teammate Everton joined Benfica.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

