Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Brent Vigen hired as Montana State football coach

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brent Vigen, who recruited Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to North Dakota State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Wyoming, was hired Monday as head coach at Montana State.

Vigen was associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming for the past four seasons.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Dakota State from 2009-13. The Bison won three straight FCS championships from 2011-13. Vigen followed coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming in 2014.

At Montana State, he takes over for Jeff Choate, who left to become co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Vigen played tight end at North Dakota State from 1993-97 when the team played in Division II. He was a graduate assistant with the Bison from 1998-2000 and became a full-time assistant in 2001.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp