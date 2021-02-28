Trending:
Sports News

Brewers 7, White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:45 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 7 7 7 Totals 22 2 4 2
A.Grcia rf 2 2 1 1 Andrson ss 3 0 1 0
D.Czens rf 1 1 1 2 Moncada dh 3 1 0 0
Narvaez c 3 1 2 0 A.Engel cf 2 1 1 2
Flciano c 1 0 0 0 Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0
K.Hiura 1b 3 1 1 3 A.Vughn 1b 1 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez pr 1 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 J.Brger 3b 3 0 0 0
Rbrtson 2b 1 1 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 0 0 0
T.Tylor lf 3 1 2 1 M.Adlfo ph 1 0 0 0
D.Fsher cf 3 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 2 0 1 0
Rthrfrd rf 2 0 1 0
Milwaukee 300 202 xxx 7
Chicago 200 000 xxx 2

E_Lopes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Narvaez (1). HR_Garcia (1), Cozens (1), Hiura (1), Taylor (1), Engel (1). SB_Moncada (1), Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer W, 1-0 1 2 2 2 1 0
Topa H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Perdomo H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanchez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Small H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ashby 1 0 0 0 1 3
Chicago
Wright L, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1
Lindgren 1 1 0 0 1 2
McClure 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sousa 1 3 2 2 0 2
Kubat 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dopico 1 1 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alan Porter; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:01. A_2,347

