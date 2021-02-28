Brewers 7, White Sox 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|22
|2
|4
|2
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Czens rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Moncada dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|A.Engel cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Flciano c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahtook ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tylor lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Adlfo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|300
|202
|xxx
|—
|7
|Chicago
|200
|000
|xxx
|—
|2
E_Lopes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Narvaez (1). HR_Garcia (1), Cozens (1), Hiura (1), Taylor (1), Engel (1). SB_Moncada (1), Hernandez (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Topa H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanchez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Small H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashby
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Lindgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McClure
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sousa
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kubat
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dopico
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alan Porter; Third, Ben Ma.
T_2:01. A_2,347
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments