Brodie scores 21 to lead Drake over Bradley 80-71

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:07 pm
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darnell Brodie had a season-high 21 points as Drake defeated Bradley 80-71 on Friday night.

Brodie shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.

Joseph Yesufu had 16 points for Drake (24-2, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. D.J. Wilkins added 16 points. Tremell Murphy had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points for the Braves (11-15, 5-12), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Rienk Mast added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kevin McAdoo had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

