Broome leads Morehead St. over SIU-Edwardsville 56-48

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 9:56 pm
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Johni Broome had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Morehead State beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 56-48 on Monday.

Skyelar Potter had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (18-7, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference). The 15 league wins ties a program record.

Shamar Wright had 12 points for the Cougars (8-15, 6-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Courtney Carter added 11 points. Iziah James had eight rebounds.

Mike Adewunmi, who led the Cougars in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Eagles evened the season series against the Cougars with the win. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Morehead State 69-65 on Dec. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

