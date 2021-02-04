Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Broome lifts Morehead State over Murray State 66-56

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season, to lift Morehead State to a 66-56 win over Murray State on Thursday night, the Eagles’ 10th straight victory.

KJ Hunt, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (14-6, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and seven rebounds. Devon Cooper also scored 12 points.

After leading 33-32 at halftime, Murray State was held to a season-low 23 second-half points on 32% shooting.

Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (8-9, 5-7). Tevin Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds. Brown was held to three points after halftime on 1 of 8 shooting.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Morehead State defeated Murray State 61-56 on Jan. 2, and swept the Racers in a season for the first time since 2002-03.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard continues supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security at US Capitol