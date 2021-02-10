Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Brown carries The Citadel past East Tennessee State 79-71

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 21 points and 12 rebounds as The Citadel topped East Tennessee State 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Abee had 17 points for The Citadel (11-7, 4-7 Southern Conference). Kaiden Rice added 14 points. Stephen Clark had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulldogs posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 21 points for the Buccaneers (11-8, 7-4). David Sloan added 15 points. Vonnie Patterson had 13 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Damari Monsanto, who was second on the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 112-84 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery