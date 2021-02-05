Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darius Brown II had 15 points and six assists as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

TJ Starks had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (7-7, 3-4 Big West Conference). Vante Hendrix added 14 points. Festus Ndumanya had 11 points.

Caleb Fuller scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Aggies (3-6, 1-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea