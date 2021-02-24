Trending:
Bruins D Lauzon out at least a month with broken hand

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 1:53 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand and will be out at least a month.

Lauzon left Sunday’s outdoor game against Philadelphia after one shift. The team said Wednesday that he will be reevaluated after four weeks.

Lauzon, 23, has three assists in 16 games for the Bruins this season. He has averaged 18:32 in ice time per game on the No. 1 defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy, taking on an increased role with the departure of Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug this offseason.

Defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril also have missed time recently. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Zboril should return Thursday and Grzelcyk shortly after that, but Miller’s knee is still sore.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

