On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bruschi returns to Arizona as senior football advisor

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tedy Bruschi is returning to Arizona football.

The school announced Monday Brusci will serve as a senior advisor to new coach Jedd Fisch.

Bruschi was a two-time consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive player of the year during his four-year stint in Tucson from 1992-95. He went on to play 13 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls before retiring in 2009.

Bruschi served as a lead analyst at ESPN after his retirement.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

His duties at Arizona will include serving on the executive football management team and as a consultant to the football staff. He also will assist Fisch with alumni relations, fundraising, social justice initiatives and student-athlete development off the field.

Fisch was hired last month to replace Kevin Sumlin.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover