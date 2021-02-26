Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Bryant 63, LIU 60

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

LIU (9-9)

Flowers 5-8 1-2 11, Penn 7-10 2-2 16, Cotton 2-10 1-2 6, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Rivera 4-11 0-0 10, Davis 2-6 4-4 8, Ballantyne 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-10 60.

BRYANT (14-5)

Elisias 6-13 0-0 12, Childs 2-14 5-6 10, Green 3-8 6-8 14, Kiss 4-11 4-4 13, Pride 3-8 1-2 10, Hurtado 2-3 0-0 4, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 16-20 63.

Halftime_Bryant 39-36. 3-Point Goals_LIU 4-24 (Rivera 2-7, Jackson 1-5, Cotton 1-6, Flowers 0-1, Wood 0-1, Davis 0-2, Penn 0-2), Bryant 7-24 (Pride 3-5, Green 2-5, Kiss 1-3, Childs 1-9, Stokes 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson, Rivera. Rebounds_LIU 32 (Flowers 10), Bryant 37 (Elisias 14). Assists_LIU 13 (Flowers, Cotton 3), Bryant 8 (Green 3). Total Fouls_LIU 19, Bryant 12.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission