Buffalo 102, N. Illinois 74

BUFFALO (10-7)
Hardnett 5-5 5-6 16, Mballa 8-11 5-5 21, Williams 9-13 0-0 18, Graves 6-11 0-1 13, Segu 3-9 3-4 9, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Skogman 3-4 2-2 8, Fagan 1-4 0-0 2, Gallion 2-6 0-0 4, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0, Bivens 0-2 0-0 0, Saleh 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 42-75 15-18 102.
N. ILLINOIS (2-14)
Okanu 3-6 2-2 8, Scott 3-7 1-1 8, Cochran 11-20 4-9 26, Crump 0-1 0-0 0, Hankerson 5-11 0-0 13, Kueth 0-6 0-0 0, Thornton 3-10 3-4 10, Beane 2-7 1-2 5, Makuoi 2-3 0-0 4, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 11-18 74.
Halftime_Buffalo 51-28. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 3-12 (Hardnett 1-1, Saleh 1-1, Graves 1-2, Nickelberry 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Gallion 0-2, Segu 0-3), N. Illinois 5-14 (Hankerson 3-5, Scott 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Cochran 0-1, Kueth 0-3). Fouled Out_Okanu. Rebounds_Buffalo 50 (Mballa 12), N. Illinois 22 (Cochran 6). Assists_Buffalo 15 (Segu, Nickelberry 4), N. Illinois 15 (Thornton 7). Total Fouls_Buffalo 15, N. Illinois 17. A_26 (10,000).
