Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Buffalo 102, N. Illinois 74

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 7:26 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO (10-7)

Hardnett 5-5 5-6 16, Mballa 8-11 5-5 21, Williams 9-13 0-0 18, Graves 6-11 0-1 13, Segu 3-9 3-4 9, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Skogman 3-4 2-2 8, Fagan 1-4 0-0 2, Gallion 2-6 0-0 4, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0, Bivens 0-2 0-0 0, Saleh 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 42-75 15-18 102.

N. ILLINOIS (2-14)

Okanu 3-6 2-2 8, Scott 3-7 1-1 8, Cochran 11-20 4-9 26, Crump 0-1 0-0 0, Hankerson 5-11 0-0 13, Kueth 0-6 0-0 0, Thornton 3-10 3-4 10, Beane 2-7 1-2 5, Makuoi 2-3 0-0 4, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 11-18 74.

Halftime_Buffalo 51-28. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 3-12 (Hardnett 1-1, Saleh 1-1, Graves 1-2, Nickelberry 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Gallion 0-2, Segu 0-3), N. Illinois 5-14 (Hankerson 3-5, Scott 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Cochran 0-1, Kueth 0-3). Fouled Out_Okanu. Rebounds_Buffalo 50 (Mballa 12), N. Illinois 22 (Cochran 6). Assists_Buffalo 15 (Segu, Nickelberry 4), N. Illinois 15 (Thornton 7). Total Fouls_Buffalo 15, N. Illinois 17. A_26 (10,000).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species