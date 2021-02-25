Trending:
Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 4:56 pm
CENT. MICHIGAN (6-14)

Bissainthe 6-11 1-1 15, Muhammad 3-4 0-0 6, Beachler 4-6 1-2 12, Huffman 10-22 3-4 24, Murray 4-10 0-0 9, Mitchell 2-5 3-4 7, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0, Weekly-McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 8-11 73.

BUFFALO (11-7)

Hardnett 6-6 7-11 20, Mballa 5-11 1-2 11, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, Graves 6-13 2-2 15, Segu 5-13 4-5 14, Skogman 1-3 0-0 3, Fagan 1-5 2-2 5, Nickelberry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 16-22 85.

Halftime_Buffalo 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 7-20 (Beachler 3-5, Bissainthe 2-5, Murray 1-2, Huffman 1-6, Mitchell 0-2), Buffalo 5-22 (Hardnett 1-1, Skogman 1-3, Fagan 1-4, Graves 1-5, Williams 1-5, Segu 0-4). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 25 (Beachler 7), Buffalo 37 (Hardnett 10). Assists_Cent. Michigan 17 (Mitchell 6), Buffalo 20 (Segu 11). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, Buffalo 13.

