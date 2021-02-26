On Air: Federal Insights
Burden lifts Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:24 pm
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had a season-high 20 points as Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 80-63 on Friday night.

Spencer Rodgers had 18 points for Kennesaw State (5-18, 2-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 13 points, Nate Springs had 10, and Brandon Stroud grabbed 13 rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-7, 4-5). Dom London and Cyrus Largie each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

