Burns Jr., Corbin carry Winthrop past Radford 80-64

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 9:31 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 18 points as Winthrop won its seventh straight road game, beating Radford 80-64 on Thursday night. Josh Corbin added 17 points for the Eagles, while Chandler Vaudrin chipped in 15. Vaudrin also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Chase Claxton had 10 points for Winthrop (17-1, 14-1 Big South Conference).

Fah’Mir Ali scored a season-high 23 points and had five steals for the Highlanders (13-8, 12-3). Dravon Mangum added 13 points. Chyree Walker had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

