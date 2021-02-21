Trending:
Burns scores 15 to lift Colgate past Boston U. 78-63

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 3:40 pm
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns posted 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Colgate stretched its win streak to 10 games, defeating Boston University 78-63 on Sunday.

Nelly Cummings had 11 points for Colgate (11-1, 11-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward added 10 points. Keegan Records had 10 points.

Sukhmail Mathon had 14 points for the Terriers (5-8, 5-8). Walter Whyte added seven rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in four games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University 82-72 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

