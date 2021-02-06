On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Butler 68, DePaul 58

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:18 pm
< a min read
      

DEPAUL (3-8)

Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Paulicap 2-3 0-0 4, Weems 4-7 0-1 8, Freeman-Liberty 9-15 5-8 26, Moore 2-8 0-0 5, Salnave 1-5 4-4 7, Elvis 1-7 0-2 2, Ongenda 2-3 0-1 4, McCauley 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 9-16 58.

BUTLER (6-10)

Golden 1-4 2-2 4, Nze 6-8 7-12 22, Bolden 1-5 0-0 3, Hodges 2-6 3-4 7, Thompson 3-5 3-6 9, Harris 5-12 8-9 22, David 0-1 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-1 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-41 24-36 68.

Halftime_Butler 30-29. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-14 (Freeman-Liberty 3-5, Moore 1-3, Salnave 1-3, Elvis 0-1, Jones 0-1, McCauley 0-1), Butler 8-20 (Harris 4-8, Nze 3-4, Bolden 1-4, David 0-1, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2). Rebounds_DePaul 26 (Freeman-Liberty 8), Butler 24 (Hodges 10). Assists_DePaul 12 (Salnave 4), Butler 12 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 28, Butler 19. A_1,715 (9,100).

