Butler 73, No. 8 Villanova 61

VILLANOVA (15-4)
Robinson-Earl 7-15 2-2 16, Samuels 2-8 0-0 4, Daniels 4-12 2-2 10, Gillespie 4-12 5-6 14, Moore 5-13 0-0 10, Swider 1-1 2-2 5, Slater 1-3 0-0 2, Antoine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 11-12 61.
BUTLER (9-13)
Golden 5-8 3-5 13, Nze 6-9 0-2 12, Bolden 5-10 2-3 15, Harris 7-14 2-2 20, Tate 2-6 1-2 6, Hodges 2-5 1-6 7, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 9-20 73.
Halftime_Butler 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 2-27 (Swider 1-1, Gillespie 1-5, Slater 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-4, Samuels 0-4, Daniels 0-6, Moore 0-6), Butler 10-24 (Harris 4-9, Bolden 3-5, Hodges 2-4, Tate 1-4, Wilmoth 0-2). Fouled Out_Samuels. Rebounds_Villanova 32 (Robinson-Earl 16), Butler 31 (Nze 11). Assists_Villanova 6 (Gillespie 2), Butler 15 (Nze 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 14, Butler 10. A_2,203 (9,100).
