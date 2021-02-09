Trending:
Butler 76, St. John’s 73, OT

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 11:34 pm
ST. JOHN’S (13-8)

Roberts 1-2 2-2 4, Alexander 4-10 0-0 8, Dunn 6-13 0-1 12, Champagnie 6-13 5-5 19, Cole 1-4 0-0 2, Addae-Wusu 3-9 1-2 7, Moore 5-6 3-4 13, Earlington 2-6 0-1 5, Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-65 11-15 73.

BUTLER (7-10)

Golden 5-9 1-2 11, Nze 8-13 2-5 19, Bolden 1-8 0-0 3, Hodges 4-9 2-3 12, Thompson 6-11 5-6 17, Harris 2-9 0-0 5, Tate 3-4 2-2 9, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 12-18 76.

Halftime_St. John’s 40-32. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 4-17 (Champagnie 2-7, Williams 1-2, Earlington 1-3, Cole 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Alexander 0-3), Butler 6-24 (Hodges 2-4, Tate 1-1, Nze 1-3, Harris 1-6, Bolden 1-8, Golden 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds_St. John’s 28 (Champagnie 8), Butler 37 (Nze 10). Assists_St. John’s 16 (Addae-Wusu 6), Butler 16 (Thompson 10). Total Fouls_St. John’s 18, Butler 14. A_1,416 (9,100).

