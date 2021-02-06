Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Butler beats DePaul 68-58

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:40 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris scored 22 points apiece as Butler beat DePaul 68-58 on Saturday.

The 22 points were a season high for Nze.

Bo Hodges had 7 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Butler (6-10, 5-8 Big East Conference).

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-8, 1-8).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Butler defeated DePaul 67-53 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover