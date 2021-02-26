Butler faces tough test vs No. 8 Nova

No. 8 Villanova (15-3, 10-2) vs. Butler (8-13, 7-11)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Butler. Butler has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Villanova easily beat St. John’s by 23 on Tuesday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Villanova has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Butler has leaned on freshmen. For the Wildcats, seniors Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen .

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Chuck Harris has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. Harris has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Butler is 0-9 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 3-13 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wildcats are 12-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-3 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

