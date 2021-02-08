Butler looks for home win vs St. John’s

St. John’s (13-7, 7-6) vs. Butler (6-10, 5-8)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks for its seventh straight win over St. John’s at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Red Storm at Butler was a 69-52 win on Jan. 25, 2014.

.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Julian Champagnie has connected on 43.4 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-9 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK SCORING: St. John’s has won its last four road games, scoring 80.5 points, while allowing 73 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. John’s offense has averaged 74.2 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Butler has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 64.5 possessions per game (ranked 333rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.