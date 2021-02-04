BYU 105, Portland 60

BYU (15-4)
George 8-12 2-2 19, Lohner 4-5 2-3 11, Haarms 6-9 2-2 15, Averette 6-12 0-0 15, Barcello 5-9 0-0 12, Harding 5-6 0-0 12, Harward 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Knell 3-4 0-0 9, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-67 6-7 105.
PORTLAND (6-11)
Curtiss 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 7-11 1-2 17, Henn 3-5 0-0 9, Ali 4-12 0-0 11, Jones 3-8 2-4 9, Ferebee 0-3 0-0 0, Griffith 1-5 0-0 3, Seymour 0-1 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 2-2 0-0 4, Dasher 0-3 0-0 0, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Triplett 1-1 0-0 3, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 3-6 60.
Halftime_BYU 52-30. 3-Point Goals_BYU 15-24 (Knell 3-4, Averette 3-6, Harding 2-2, Barcello 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Haarms 1-1, Lohner 1-1, George 1-3), Portland 11-21 (Henn 3-4, Ali 3-7, Davis 2-2, Triplett 1-1, Jones 1-2, Griffith 1-3, Dasher 0-1, Ferebee 0-1). Rebounds_BYU 45 (George 13), Portland 11 (Curtiss, Ali, Ferebee 2). Assists_BYU 22 (Averette 5), Portland 14 (Curtiss 4). Total Fouls_BYU 11, Portland 12.
