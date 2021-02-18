BYU 61, No. 16 Gonzaga 56

GONZAGA (18-3)

Jenn Wirth 7-15 4-5 18, LeeAnne Wirth 1-6 4-4 6, Townsend 1-7 0-0 3, Kayleigh Truong 4-8 0-0 9, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Kempton 5-8 0-0 10, O’Connor 0-5 0-0 0, Virjoghe 1-1 0-0 2, Kaylynne Truong 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 8-9 56

BYU (15-3)

Gustin 5-12 0-0 10, Hamson 5-6 0-0 10, Albiero 2-5 0-0 6, Gonzales 6-12 2-5 16, Johnson Harding 3-7 5-8 12, Valgardson Perri 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 2-4 0-0 5, Smiler 1-3 0-0 2, Belles-Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-49 7-13 61

Gonzaga 12 19 12 13 — 56 BYU 12 18 17 14 — 61

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-16 (Wirth 0-1, Wirth 0-1, Townsend 1-1, Truong 1-4, Walker 0-3, O’Connor 0-3, Truong 2-3), BYU 6-15 (Albiero 2-4, Gonzales 2-4, Johnson Harding 1-3, Graham 1-2, Smiler 0-2). Assists_Gonzaga 10 (Truong 3), BYU 15 (Gonzales 7). Fouled Out_BYU Graham. Rebounds_Gonzaga 35 (Townsend 3-5), BYU 30 (Gustin 4-10). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 10, BYU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_153.

