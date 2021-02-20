Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Irvine 64

UC IRVINE (12-8)

Welp 8-15 4-4 21, Greene 3-8 4-4 10, Artest 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 4-11 0-0 8, I.Lee 2-7 2-2 7, Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Butler 1-2 1-2 3, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-2 0-2 0, Hohn 0-2 0-0 0, Keeler 1-1 0-0 2, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 13-16 64.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (6-7)

Hall 4-10 0-0 8, V.Lee 4-9 0-0 8, T.Maddox 4-16 6-7 15, D.Maddox 3-8 4-4 12, San Antonio 0-2 0-0 0, Wang 3-6 2-2 10, Bradley 5-11 4-7 14, Spivey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 16-20 67.

Halftime_UC Irvine 30-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 3-14 (Artest 1-4, I.Lee 1-4, Welp 1-4, Baker 0-1, Davis 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 5-15 (D.Maddox 2-4, Wang 2-4, T.Maddox 1-4, Hall 0-1, Spivey 0-2). Rebounds_UC Irvine 44 (Greene 13), Cal St.-Fullerton 33 (Hall 11). Assists_UC Irvine 11 (I.Lee 3), Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (Hall, V.Lee 3). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 19, Cal St.-Fullerton 15.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.