Calcaterra lifts San Diego past Santa Clara 71-60

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 11:34 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Calcaterra had a career-high 23 points as San Diego beat Santa Clara 71-60 on Thursday night.

Ben Pyle had 15 points for San Diego (3-7, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Vladimir Pinchuk added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Yauhen Massalski had 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (9-6, 3-4). Guglielmo Caruso added nine rebounds.

The Toreros leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated San Diego 69-63 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

