California 67, Arizona St. 55

ARIZONA ST. (10-9)

Besselink 2-5 1-2 6, Levings 1-8 2-2 4, Hanson 6-18 0-0 17, Loera 2-6 0-0 6, Simmons 2-13 6-10 10, Walker 1-3 1-2 3, Caldwell 2-5 1-4 5, Mbulito 1-4 0-0 2, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-63 11-20 55

CALIFORNIA (1-14)

Lutje Schipholt 4-6 4-4 12, Onyiah 3-3 1-4 7, Daniels 2-7 4-6 8, Mastrov 4-11 4-4 12, McIntosh 5-7 7-7 21, Samb 1-1 2-3 4, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-41 22-28 67

Arizona St. 8 14 12 21 — 55 California 5 21 16 25 — 67

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-24 (Besselink 1-2, Levings 0-2, Hanson 5-12, Loera 2-4, Simmons 0-2, Caldwell 0-1, Mbulito 0-1), California 5-14 (Mastrov 0-4, McIntosh 4-4, Richey 1-6). Assists_Arizona St. 12 (Simmons 4), California 5 (Lutje Schipholt 2). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Mbulito. Rebounds_Arizona St. 37 (Walker 4-7), California 37 (Team 3-8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 22, California 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

