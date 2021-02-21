On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

California 67, Arizona St. 55

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

ARIZONA ST. (10-9)

Besselink 2-5 1-2 6, Levings 1-8 2-2 4, Hanson 6-18 0-0 17, Loera 2-6 0-0 6, Simmons 2-13 6-10 10, Walker 1-3 1-2 3, Caldwell 2-5 1-4 5, Mbulito 1-4 0-0 2, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-63 11-20 55

CALIFORNIA (1-14)

Lutje Schipholt 4-6 4-4 12, Onyiah 3-3 1-4 7, Daniels 2-7 4-6 8, Mastrov 4-11 4-4 12, McIntosh 5-7 7-7 21, Samb 1-1 2-3 4, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-41 22-28 67

Arizona St. 8 14 12 21 55
California 5 21 16 25 67

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-24 (Besselink 1-2, Levings 0-2, Hanson 5-12, Loera 2-4, Simmons 0-2, Caldwell 0-1, Mbulito 0-1), California 5-14 (Mastrov 0-4, McIntosh 4-4, Richey 1-6). Assists_Arizona St. 12 (Simmons 4), California 5 (Lutje Schipholt 2). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Mbulito. Rebounds_Arizona St. 37 (Walker 4-7), California 37 (Team 3-8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 22, California 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Implement and Manage Storage in Azure
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles