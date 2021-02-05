California Baptist 85, New Mexico St. 75

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (9-5)
Gak 8-10 2-4 18, Armstrong 7-16 2-4 18, Nottage 7-8 0-0 19, Rowell 2-12 4-5 8, Thomas 5-10 1-3 11, Carbone 1-3 2-2 5, Wade 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 33-63 11-18 85.
NEW MEXICO ST. (3-4)
McCants 3-8 3-4 11, Tillman 4-9 0-0 8, Gilyard 3-9 2-2 11, Henry 4-9 0-0 11, Rice 7-11 3-5 17, Roberts 3-5 0-0 7, McNair 3-3 0-0 6, Lakayi 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Doakes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-11 75.
Halftime_California Baptist 41-38. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 8-19 (Nottage 5-6, Armstrong 2-7, Carbone 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Rowell 0-3), New Mexico St. 9-24 (Henry 3-6, Gilyard 3-7, McCants 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Tillman 0-1, Watson 0-1, Lakayi 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds_California Baptist 28 (Gak, Thomas 6), New Mexico St. 31 (Henry 7). Assists_California Baptist 15 (Rowell 8), New Mexico St. 15 (Tillman, Gilyard, Henry 4). Total Fouls_California Baptist 14, New Mexico St. 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments