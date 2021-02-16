Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Camara rallies Georgia over No. 20 Missouri 80-70

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:32 pm
1 min read
      

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (13-6, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) lost its third straight game. It blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half.

Justin Kier led Georgia (13-8, 6-8) with 16 points. The Bulldogs had dropped two in a row, each to ranked teams.

Camara’s three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points. Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 apiece.

No. 24 ARKANSAS 75, FLORIDA 64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the Razorbacks over Florida.

Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.

Florida (10-6, 6-5) turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing