Campbell 68, High Point 48

HIGH POINT (8-14)
Elmore 4-7 1-2 9, Holt 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 0-6 0-0 0, Randleman 3-4 2-2 8, Wright 4-12 3-4 13, House 6-13 0-2 12, Izunabor 1-4 0-0 2, Slay 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 0-1 2-2 2, Sanchez 0-2 0-0 0, Childress 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 8-12 48.
CAMPBELL (15-9)
Lusane 3-5 2-2 9, Clemons 2-3 0-0 4, McCullough 3-4 0-0 7, Whitfield 3-8 0-0 7, Henderson 7-14 4-4 19, Thompson 5-7 2-4 14, Carralero 1-3 0-0 2, Stajcic 0-2 0-2 0, Mokseckas 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Vaistaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 8-12 68.
Halftime_Campbell 36-16. 3-Point Goals_High Point 2-13 (Wright 2-4, Slay 0-1, Childress 0-2, House 0-6), Campbell 8-17 (Mokseckas 2-2, Thompson 2-4, Lusane 1-1, McCullough 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Whitfield 1-3, Clemons 0-1, Stajcic 0-1). Rebounds_High Point 28 (Elmore 7), Campbell 31 (Henderson 6). Assists_High Point 7 (Wright 2), Campbell 17 (Lusane 5). Total Fouls_High Point 15, Campbell 13.
