Campbell 72, SC-Upstate 71

SC-UPSTATE (4-14)
Zink 4-7 5-5 13, Bruner 4-13 0-0 10, Hammond 8-13 3-3 20, White 2-2 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-1 0-0 2, Mozone 3-6 0-0 8, Smith 5-7 1-2 11, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-12 71.
CAMPBELL (11-9)
Lusane 2-5 2-2 7, Clemons 1-2 4-9 6, Mokseckas 0-2 0-0 0, Whitfield 4-8 3-4 14, Henderson 3-9 10-10 16, Thompson 7-14 0-0 19, Stajcic 0-4 0-0 0, McCullough 2-3 0-0 5, Carter 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 21-49 19-25 72.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 40-37. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 7-18 (White 2-2, Mozone 2-5, Bruner 2-7, Hammond 1-3, Jernigan 0-1), Campbell 11-24 (Thompson 5-9, Whitfield 3-4, Carter 1-1, Lusane 1-2, McCullough 1-2, Mokseckas 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Stajcic 0-3). Fouled Out_Mozone. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 28 (Hammond, White 6), Campbell 21 (Lusane 7). Assists_SC-Upstate 13 (White 5), Campbell 13 (Clemons 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 23, Campbell 14.
