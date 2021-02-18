Trending:
Campbell 76, Hampton 57

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 8:27 pm
CAMPBELL (13-9)

Lusane 4-5 0-0 9, Mokseckas 0-1 2-4 2, Thompson 8-14 0-0 21, Whitfield 3-9 0-0 7, Henderson 5-12 3-6 14, McCullough 3-6 1-1 9, Stajcic 2-7 1-1 6, Carralero 2-3 0-0 5, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0, Vaistaras 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-12 76.

HAMPTON (9-12)

Dickens 4-8 0-0 8, Dean 2-6 3-5 7, Godwin 7-11 0-0 17, Shelton 3-5 0-0 8, Warren 4-15 1-2 11, Bethea 3-7 0-0 6, Seward 0-0 0-0 0, Chatman 0-0 0-0 0, Earle 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 4-7 57.

Halftime_Campbell 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 13-27 (Thompson 5-9, McCullough 2-4, Burton 1-1, Carralero 1-1, Lusane 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, Whitfield 1-3, Henderson 1-4, Mokseckas 0-1, Carter 0-2), Hampton 7-22 (Godwin 3-7, Shelton 2-4, Warren 2-9, Bethea 0-2). Rebounds_Campbell 39 (Lusane 9), Hampton 25 (Dickens 12). Assists_Campbell 16 (Thompson, Whitfield 5), Hampton 11 (Dean 4). Total Fouls_Campbell 10, Hampton 10.

